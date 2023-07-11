ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

NATO removes Tokyo office mention from joint communique

Alliance seeks to engage with Indo-Pacific, but differences remain over approach

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Vilnius summit on July 11.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Europe

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- The annual NATO summit kicked off in Vilnius on Tuesday with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand attending in person for the second year in a row.

While there is general consensus on the need to deepen engagement with Indo-Pacific partners given modern-day concerns such as cybersecurity that transcend geography, allies remain divided over the expansion of NATO's footprint into the region. Significantly, language over establishing a NATO liaison office in Tokyo was removed from the final joint communique, a source told Nikkei Asia.

