NATO removes Tokyo office mention from joint communique

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- The annual NATO summit kicked off in Vilnius on Tuesday with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand attending in person for the second year in a row.

While there is general consensus on the need to deepen engagement with Indo-Pacific partners given modern-day concerns such as cybersecurity that transcend geography, allies remain divided over the expansion of NATO's footprint into the region. Significantly, language over establishing a NATO liaison office in Tokyo was removed from the final joint communique, a source told Nikkei Asia.