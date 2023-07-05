NATO summit will be battle for U.S. attention: 5 things to know

TOKYO -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold its annual summit on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The event marks the biggest international conference in the history of the small Baltic state, which has a population of 2.8 million people.

The Ukraine war, Sweden's potential membership and the Indo-Pacific will be central to the discussions. As was the case at May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will steal the spotlight if he attends in person. Hosts Lithuania have prepared a seat for him at next Wednesday's lunch session.