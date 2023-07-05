ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

NATO summit will be battle for U.S. attention: 5 things to know

Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to be branded Indo-Pacific 4

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 15.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will hold its annual summit on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The event marks the biggest international conference in the history of the small Baltic state, which has a population of 2.8 million people.

The Ukraine war, Sweden's potential membership and the Indo-Pacific will be central to the discussions. As was the case at May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will steal the spotlight if he attends in person. Hosts Lithuania have prepared a seat for him at next Wednesday's lunch session.

