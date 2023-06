SINGAPORE -- The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest security summit, wrapped on Sunday after highlighting growing tensions between the U.S. and China, with defense chiefs from the two nations failing to meet face-to-face even as they both tried to drum up support for their regional policies.

The final day took place against the backdrop of a near collision between part of China's naval fleet and a U.S. ship in a joint exercise with Canada in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.