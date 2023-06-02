ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

No U.S.-China talks risks 'devastating' outcomes: Australian PM

Albanese calls for dialogue between the two powers in Shangri-La keynote address

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives the keynote address for the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA and DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

SINGAPORE --  A breakdown in communication between the U.S. and China raises the risk of "devastating" implications in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned in Singapore on Friday, urging Beijing to maintain dialogue with Washington.

In a keynote speech at the Shangri-La defense forum, Albanese said Australia "strongly supports" U.S. efforts to maintain "reliable and open channels of communication" with China. His comments came as Beijing declined Washington's request to hold a meeting between the two defense chiefs this weekend.

