No U.S.-China talks risks 'devastating' outcomes: Australian PM

SINGAPORE -- A breakdown in communication between the U.S. and China raises the risk of "devastating" implications in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned in Singapore on Friday, urging Beijing to maintain dialogue with Washington.

In a keynote speech at the Shangri-La defense forum, Albanese said Australia "strongly supports" U.S. efforts to maintain "reliable and open channels of communication" with China. His comments came as Beijing declined Washington's request to hold a meeting between the two defense chiefs this weekend.