Quad leaders to call for securing semiconductor supply chain

TOKYO -- The U.S., Australia, Japan, and India next week will agree to promote the creation of a safe supply chain for semiconductors at the first in-person Quad summit, in Washington, an indication that the four-way alliance meant to counter China in the Indo-Pacific is broadening its scope.

The draft of a joint statement obtained by Nikkei also says that the use of advanced technology should be based on a common principle, respect for human rights, a stipulation meant to counter China's use of science and technology to maintain authoritarian regimes around the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first face-to-face talks among the leaders of the four-nation framework known as the Quad. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Modi will participate.

The draft of the joint statement does not specifically mention China, a nod to India's intention to keeps its nonaligned status and avoid moving forward on cooperation with specific countries.

As such, the draft stresses that "the illicit transfer and theft of technology is a common problem that shakes the foundations of global technological development and must be addressed."