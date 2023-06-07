ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

Quad needs more muscle to live up to potential: think tank

Share ports and shipyards for refueling, rearming and repairs, USSC says

Royal Australian Navy replenishment vessel HMAS Starwart and submarine tender USS Frank Cable are moored at HMAS Stirling Navy Base in Perth. The Australian base is expected to become a key maintenance hub under the AUKUS pact.   © U.S. Navy
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- The Quad is not living up to its potential as a contributor to regional security, analysts at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney wrote in a report released Wednesday.

The grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia has emerged as a bulwark for a free and open Indo-Pacific and a leading provider of public goods such as vaccines. But the Quad needs a collective security agenda, USSC fellows Tom Corben, Ashley Townshend, Blake Herzinger along with contributors Darshana Baruah and Tomohiko Satake wrote in a report titled, "Bolstering the Quad: The case for a collective approach to maritime security."

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close