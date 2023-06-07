Quad needs more muscle to live up to potential: think tank

TOKYO -- The Quad is not living up to its potential as a contributor to regional security, analysts at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney wrote in a report released Wednesday.

The grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia has emerged as a bulwark for a free and open Indo-Pacific and a leading provider of public goods such as vaccines. But the Quad needs a collective security agenda, USSC fellows Tom Corben, Ashley Townshend, Blake Herzinger along with contributors Darshana Baruah and Tomohiko Satake wrote in a report titled, "Bolstering the Quad: The case for a collective approach to maritime security."