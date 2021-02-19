Quad vows to work with ASEAN and Europe in first Biden-era meeting

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- Thirty days after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, the foreign ministers of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India held a virtual meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, signaling that the grouping of the like-minded democracies will continue to be a crucial policy-making platform for the Indo-Pacific.

In a meeting Thursday that lasted an hour and a half, and in what Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi described in a tweet as "an extremely in-depth discussion," he and his counterparts U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed Myanmar, the East and South China Seas, North Korea, COVID-19 and climate change.

The fact that this meeting was held so soon after Biden's inauguration is a sign of the administration's "strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to the Quad," Motegi told reporters.

The meeting was convened at Washington's request, the first such gathering under the "Quad" framework since October.

Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump said in January that the previous administration had positioned Quad as possibly "the most important relationship we've established since NATO."

In its press release after the meeting, India's foreign ministry mentioned that interest in the Indo-Pacific was expanding outside of the Quad. "It was noted that the Indo-Pacific concept had gathered growing international support, including in Europe," it said.

Germany, France and the Netherlands have each compiled their respective Indo-Pacific strategies in recent months. Motegi was invited to address the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council last month to discuss the topic.

The U.S. statement after the meeting said the ministers agreed to meet at least once a year at the ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels "to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity."

The U.S. also noted that "the participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality," in the Indo-Pacific, signaling an intent to expand the Quad's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian nations.

Blinken had mentioned "the key role of ASEAN-centrality in the Indo-Pacific" in a phone call with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday.

Motegi said the Quad will be deepening cooperation with ASEAN, the Pacific islands as well as Europe.

The U.S. statement did not mention China by name, but Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at Rand Corp., said that "it's an open secret at this point," that China is "the primary driver of the Quad's recent cooperation."

The Quad members expressed opposition to efforts to unilaterally alter the status quo in the East and South China seas, alluding to China's increased maritime activity in these areas including island building.

Japan in particular stressed the importance of abiding by international law, amid alarm over forays by Chinese coast guard ships around the Senkaku Islands, which are administered by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing as the Diaoyu. Recent legislation has granted broad powers to the China Coast Guard, elevating it to a quasi-military status and authorizing it to fire on foreign ships under some circumstances.

The four countries also urged a speedy restoration of democracy in Myanmar following the recent military coup. The ministers urged an immediate end to violence against civilians and the release of detained officials including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Quad members affirmed that they will work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and climate change as well.

The Quad format was revived in 2017, following a decade-long hiatus, with an eye toward dealing with China's rising influence in the region. The forum is intended to promote economic and security cooperation among countries with shared values including freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

The ministers on Thursday agreed on the importance of "top-level cooperation," though Motegi said after the meeting that no decisions had been made about actual talks among the four leaders. Washington has sounded out the other Quad members about a four-way summit.