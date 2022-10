TOKYO -- In the tug-of-war for influence in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and China have two starkly different pitches to the countries in the region, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said at a recent seminar.

The American message is that the U.S. is a permanent Pacific power. "We're not going anywhere," the envoy said at the Mount Fuji Dialogue, held in Tokyo last weekend. To America's friends and allies, the message is: "You can bet long on the United States," he said.