Indo-Pacific

Solomon Islands lurch toward despotism as China debt deepens

PM Sogavare imposes media controls and mulls extending term limits

The Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's embrace of China is worrying opposition leaders and regional bodies. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
ELIZABETH BEATTIE, Contributing writer | Pacific Islands

TOKYO -- For those anxious about China's growing influence in the Pacific, it is difficult to pick the most alarming development in the Solomon Islands over the past month.

There is the government push to borrow nearly $100 million from China to finance Huawei-supplied mobile towers, there is the order that stories produced by public broadcaster SIBC must be approved by the government before publication, and then there is Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's attempt to delay the country's 2023 election.

