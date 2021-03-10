ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

Suga and Modi commit to an open Indo-Pacific ahead of Quad summit

Japanese PM cites concerns about China, including coast guard law

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi seek greater bilateral cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Nikkei montage/photos by Reuters)
MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed Tuesday to pursue deeper cooperation among their countries as well as Australia and the U.S. as all four national leaders prepare for the first summit of the so-called Quadrilateral Security Dialogue as soon as Friday.

Suga and Modi, during their 40-minute phone call, shared the stance that cooperation toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region is increasingly important. China also was a topic as they exchanged views on the region.

The Japanese leader cited his concern about Beijing's new law allowing coast guard vessels to fire on foreign ships in waters claimed by China. He also discussed Beijing's political crackdown in Hong Kong and expressed concerns regarding China's ethnic minority Uyghurs.

Suga asked for cooperation toward resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. The two leaders also shared serious concerns over the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and promised to work together on the issue.

The two prime ministers saw eye to eye on bolstering the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo in areas such as security and economic relations. They warmly acknowledged the progress on India's high-speed rail project as well as the signing of an agreement on sending and accepting skilled workers.

The Quad summit, which also will include U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will be conducted virtually.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more