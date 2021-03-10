Suga and Modi commit to open Indo-Pacific ahead of Friday Quad summit

TOKYO/NEW DELHI -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed Tuesday to pursue deeper cooperation with Australia and the U.S. as all four national leaders prepare for the first summit of the so-called Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that India said is scheduled for Friday.

Suga and Modi, during their 40-minute phone call, shared the stance that cooperation toward a free and open Indo-Pacific region is increasingly important. China also was a topic as they exchanged views on the region.

The Japanese leader cited his concern about Beijing's new law allowing coast guard vessels to fire on foreign ships in waters claimed by China. He also discussed Beijing's political crackdown in Hong Kong and expressed concerns regarding China's ethnic minority Uyghurs.

Suga asked for cooperation toward resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. The two leaders also shared serious concerns over the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar and promised to work together on the issue.

Modi cited the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, which uses Japanese technology, as an example of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo. The two prime ministers saw eye to eye on bolstering that partnership in areas such as security and economic relations. They warmly acknowledged the signing of an agreement on sending and accepting skilled workers.

The Quad summit, which also will include U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will be conducted virtually. Resilient supply chains, emerging technologies, maritime security and climate change are expected to be on the agenda.