NEW DELHI/TOKYO -- In a move that is sure to attract the attention of war planners in Beijing, the U.S. and India have decided to conduct high-altitude combat training in a region of India bordering China this October.

The annual joint exercise Yudh Abhyas, which translates to "War Practice," will be held in the South Asian nation's Uttarakhand state from Oct. 18 to 31, the U.S. Army Pacific confirmed to Nikkei Asia.