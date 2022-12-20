ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. Navy adds submarine-hunting destroyer to Japan fleet

Helicopter-hangar equipped USS Shoup arrives in Yokosuka with eye on China

Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Shoup arrives in Yokosuka, Japan on Dec. 19.    © U.S. Navy
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- In line with a policy to forward-deploy newer and more advanced ships near the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. Navy has added another Flight IIA version of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to its fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.

The USS Shoup arrived at its new location on Monday, moving from its home port of San Diego. It joins Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest surface combatant squadron, and together with eight other destroyers will protect the Yokosuka-based aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

