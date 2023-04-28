ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. Navy announces swap of Japan-based aircraft carriers in 2024

USS George Washington to return to Yokosuka to replace the Ronald Reagan

The USS George Washington departs a dry dock to moor at a pier at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia in September 2019.   © U.S. Navy
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The U.S. Navy announced on Friday that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington will return to Yokosuka, Japan, next year. It will replace the USS Ronald Reagan as the Navy's sole forward-deployed carrier, tasked with projecting American naval power in the Indo-Pacific.

This will be the George Washington's second time serving as the Yokosuka-based carrier, having come in 2008 as the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier forward-deployed to Japan. After a seven-year stint, it was relieved by the Ronald Reagan in 2015.

