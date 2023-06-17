U.S., Philippines and Japan eye regular South China Sea exercises

TOKYO/WASHINGTON -- The U.S., Japan and the Philippines plan to coordinate security strategies in the East China Sea and South China Sea and discuss opportunities to stage regular joint exercises under plans announced Friday, aiming to bolster deterrence against potential Chinese aggression in the region.

National security advisers Jake Sullivan of the U.S., Takeo Akiba of Japan and Eduardo Ano of the Philippines met for the first time in Tokyo, agreeing to produce a formal strategy document by year-end.