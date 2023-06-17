ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S., Philippines and Japan eye regular South China Sea exercises

Three-way cooperation seen as key to deterring China along 'first island chain'

Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. engaged in their first trilateral exercises in June in the South China Sea.   © Kyodo
YUSUKE TAKEUCHI and YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO/WASHINGTON -- The U.S., Japan and the Philippines plan to coordinate security strategies in the East China Sea and South China Sea and discuss opportunities to stage regular joint exercises under plans announced Friday, aiming to bolster deterrence against potential Chinese aggression in the region.

National security advisers Jake Sullivan of the U.S., Takeo Akiba of Japan and Eduardo Ano of the Philippines met for the first time in Tokyo, agreeing to produce a formal strategy document by year-end.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close