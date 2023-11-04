ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. bolsters Yokota Air Base defenses with microgrid

Base in Japan can go into 'island mode' if main power source is attacked

Nine U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules planes conduct an "elephant walk" at Yokota Air Base on Jan. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- In one of the Pentagon's largest contracts for base "hardening," the U.S. Air Force has installed an independent power grid at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo that enables the base to go into "island mode" if the main energy source is taken out by a cyberattack or missile.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to commemorate the completion of a 10-megawatt combined heat-and-power (CHP) plant and microgrid. The $406 million contract tasked French energy management company Schneider Electric with installing the facility over a four-year period. Schneider will place staff on the base over the next 21 years to ensure that the system will provide energy without disruption.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more