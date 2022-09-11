U.S. carves path to Indo-Pacific framework, but will others follow?

LOS ANGLES -- In order for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to truly work as a buffer to China's influence in the region, Washington will have to show tangible benefits for joining because the participants have strong trade ties with Beijing.

Economic ministers from 14 nations agreed to enter formal negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) at a two-day meeting that closed Friday. The negotiations will focus on the framework's four pillars: trade, supply chains, clean energy and anti-corruption efforts.