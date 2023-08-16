ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. cements 'game-changing' defense ties with Australia, Japan

Pentagon welcomes new security pact as allies plan fighter training this month

Japan's Self-Defense Forces take part in a new year joint military drill among Japan, the U.S., Britain and Australia at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, on Jan. 8.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/SYDNEY -- The U.S. is counting on its most trusted Indo-Pacific allies -- Japan and Australia -- to engage in "game-changing" defense cooperation amid growing concerns posed by China, following a new security deal between Canberra and Tokyo.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement between Australia and Japan came into force on Sunday.  It eases the burden of conducting joint military training and exercises in each country by relaxing immigration control for troops and simplifying procedures for transporting weapons and ammunition.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more