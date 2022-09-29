U.S. doubles down on extra-large drone subs to counter China

SAN DIEGO, U.S. -- The U.S. Navy is moving to deploy extra-large underwater drones that can potentially conduct secret offensive and intelligence-gathering activities at a lower cost than conventional submarines, contributing to deterrence against China.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego on Wednesday. While there, he was briefed on the current status of the development of unmanned submarines and surface ships. Austin emphasized the need for "collaboration" in a "very sophisticated" field.