ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. eyes access to Papua New Guinea naval base and airport

South Pacific competition intensifies following China’s deal with Solomon Islands

The flag of Papua New Guinea flies at Port Moresby.   © Getty Images
RYO NAKAMURA and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/SYDNEY -- The U.S. and Papua New Guinea are on track to sign a defense cooperation agreement this month, potentially allowing American troops access to the island nation's ports and airports, people familiar with the matter said, as Washington and Beijing race for influence across the Pacific.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Papua New Guinea after the Group of Seven's May 19-21 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, though his plans could change depending on progress in debt ceiling talks back home.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close