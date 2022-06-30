ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

U.S. kicks off 26-nation Pacific naval exercise without Taiwan

RIMPAC will include 25,000 personnel in monthlong drill

RIMPAC exercises in 2018. A total of 26 countries are set to join the drills. (U.S. Navy via Reuters) 
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. started hosting the world's largest joint naval exercises with one notable absentee -- Taiwan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close