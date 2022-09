TOKYO -- The 14 nations in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will consider creating a formal system for sharing semiconductor devices, medical products and other vital supplies during international emergencies, Nikkei has learned.

IPEF countries would have mutual access to these stockpiles during events that disrupt supply chains, such as military conflicts and pandemics. Specifics will be discussed during the two-day IPEF summit in Los Angeles this week.