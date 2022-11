MELBOURNE -- A small airfield in northern Australia is slated to permanently host a fleet of U.S. B-52 bombers as part of an agreement between Washington and Canberra to prepare for the possibility of war over Taiwan.

The deal will see a deployment of up to six nuclear-capable aircraft, putting them within striking distance of a Pacific theater should war with China break out. A $1 billion upgrade of the Royal Australian Air Force's Tindal base south of Darwin is already underway.