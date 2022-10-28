U.S. nuclear review warns of Chinese 'coercion' in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration released its Nuclear Posture Review on Thursday, outlining a U.S. strategy that emphasizes deterrence in the Indo-Pacific while facing China's increasingly large and sophisticated arsenal.

The 25-page document, released alongside the National Defense Strategy and the Missile Defense Review, calls for multilateral dialogue with Japan, South Korea and Australia on strengthening extended deterrence, or signaling Washington's willingness to use nuclear weapons in order to discourage adversaries from conducting nuclear attacks on allies.