TOKYO -- U.S. efforts to build resilient supply chains at home and in friendly countries have not been going smoothly, at times causing tensions that need to be addressed, a former American trade official said.

Speaking at a panel discussion of the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo on Saturday, Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. Trade Representative and now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, noted that governments around the world are rushing to restructure supply chains.