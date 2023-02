BRUSSELS -- The U.S. Marines will consider expanding the use of loitering munitions, or self-detonating drones, in the Indo-Pacific region, Marine Corps Commandant David Berger told Nikkei, indicating these weapons could be deployed against Chinese warships at sea in a Taiwan crisis.

In the face of China's threat, the U.S. Marines are deepening their cooperation with Japan's Self-Defense Forces to strengthen integrated deterrence against China.