ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. to deploy coast guard ship to Papua New Guinea next month

Defense chief Austin vows to deepen bilateral cooperation with eye on China

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape speak to reporters in the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby on July 27. (Photo by Rurika Imahashi)
RYO NAKAMURA and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | Papua New Guinea

PORT MORESBY -- A U.S. Coast Guard cutter will be deployed to Papua New Guinea to help the island nation monitor illegal fishing and trafficking in August, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday, amid competition with China over influence in the South Pacific.

Austin's visit is the first by a sitting U.S. secretary of defense to the country. His historic trip comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a shiprider agreement for closer maritime law enforcement cooperation and a defense cooperation agreement in May.

Read Next

Latest On Indo-Pacific

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more