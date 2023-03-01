ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indo-Pacific

U.S. to replace Japan-based carrier Ronald Reagan by 2025

USS George Washington set to return to Yokosuka with unmanned refueling drones

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has been forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, since October 2015. (Photo by Ken Moriyasu) 
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- The U.S. Navy has begun preparations to replace the Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan, its sole forward-deployed aircraft carrier, by 2025. The USS George Washington, which the Reagan replaced in 2015, is expected to return to Yokosuka with new unmanned refueling capabilities that will better prepare the military against a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"Preparations are taking place to replace the forward-deployed carrier," Lt. Brian Cunningham, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told Nikkei Asia. "As of right now, we cannot release details of the movement until proper coordination is complete."

