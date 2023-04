WASHINGTON/SYDNEY -- From small Pacific island nations to the territory of Guam, the U.S. is increasing its military footprint across the Indo-Pacific to bolster a line of defense against an increasingly assertive China.

"War is not inevitable, and it's not imminent. However, this decade presents a period of increased risk," Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday.