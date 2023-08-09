ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
U.S. vows to defend Philippine boats in South China Sea

Global outcry grows after Beijing water-cannons Manila's resupply vessel

A China Coast Guard aims a water cannon at Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Second Thomas Shoal on Aug. 5. (Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters)
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged to defend Philippine vessels if they are attacked in the South China Sea, as Beijing and Manila pointed fingers at each other after a China Coast Guard ship fired water cannons at a Philippine boat.

In a Tuesday call with his Philippine counterpart, Austin reaffirmed the "ironclad nature of the U.S.-Philippines alliance," and committed to redouble efforts to strengthen bilateral training, interoperability, and support for the modernization of the Philippine military, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a readout.

