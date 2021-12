Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

LONDON -- British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived home Thursday after a 28-week deployment designed to project the U.K.'s involvement in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's maritime advances.

HMS Queen Elizabeth heads toward the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, Japan. © Kyodo

Britain projects involvement in region but its vision faces challenges

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30