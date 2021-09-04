UK carrier to arrive in Japan's Yokosuka on Saturday

TOKYO -- The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will make a port call from Saturday to Thursday at a U.S. naval base in Japan's Yokosuka, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi announced Friday.

The 65,000-ton carrier -- the largest surface vessel ever constructed in the U.K. -- is taking its maiden voyage through the Indo-Pacific region, sailing over 26,000 nautical miles and engaging with 40 countries on its path, according to the British government.

"Anglo-Japan security cooperation has a long history and tradition," Kishi told reporters. "This visit symbolizes that we are entering into a new phase of cooperation."

The carrier strike group is currently conducting a bilateral joint exercise with the Japan Self-Defense Forces on the waters near Japan, which will last until Tuesday. Kishi said he will visit the carrier at Yokosuka on Monday.

On his planned meeting with the carrier strike group's leadership, Kishi said: "The U.K. and Japan share strategic interests. We will address global security challenges."

The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group consists of British destroyers HMS Diamond and HMS Defender; British frigates HMS Richmond and HMS Kent; a British nuclear-powered submarine; Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and American destroyer USS The Sullivans, which has assumed the role of air defense commander.

While at Yokosuka, the 1,240 crew members will not disembark from the carrier, according to Yokosuka City.

Kishi also announced that the Evertsen will make a port call at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's base in Yokosuka, which sits next door to the American base, from Sunday to Tuesday.

United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka is the home of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet and where American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is forward-deployed along with a dozen U.S. warships. The Reagan is currently on mission in the North Arabian Sea to assist the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Another carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, just departed Yokosuka on Tuesday after a four-day stay. Sailors were restricted to base because of COVID-19 precautions.