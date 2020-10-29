US vows to boost Indonesia investment as part of Indo-Pacific plan

JAKARTA -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday pledged more U.S. investment and trade with Indonesia, as part of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy to counter the rise of China.

Pompeo's visit to Indonesia -- less than a week before the U.S. presidential election, is part of a five nation blitz through Asian countries that, to varying degrees, have issues with China. India is involved in a border standoff with China; Sri Lanka and Maldives have "debt trap" problems; while both Indonesia and Vietnam, where he will visit after Jakarta, repeatedly lock horns over with Beijing over the South China Sea.

His visit to New Delhi on Tuesday yielded a key military agreement on the exchange of critical geospatial intelligence. And in Male, he promised to open the first U.S. embassy in the Maldives since the countries formed diplomatic relations in 1966. Pompeo's gift to Jakarta was a promise of stronger economic relations.

"[Indonesia's] Foreign Minister Retno [Marsudi] and I shared the importance of shared values at the heart of our relationship and at the heart of Free and Open Indo-Pacific, but this starts with our economic ties," Pompeo said in a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart.

The secretary of state added that both nations "should do much more trade together, there should be much more investment here from the U.S." and that he will "do [his] best to deliver that."

Despite the maritime confrontations, Jakarta enjoys a fruitful economic and diplomatic ties with China.

The world's second-largest economy poured $3.5 billion worth of foreign direct investment into Indonesia in the first nine months of this year, the second highest source after Singapore, and Chinese companies are involved in key strategic sectors such the nickel processing. Beijing has also promised to supply Indonesia with over 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The U.S., on the other hand, only contributed $480 million in FDI between January and September, the 8th largest source.

On the South China Sea, Pompeo said Indonesia is "setting an example with decisive action to safeguard its maritime sovereignty" around the Natuna Islands, a small archipelago in an isolated spot in the South China Sea. Indonesian territorial claims in the water do not directly conflict with China's, but the exclusive economic zone around Indonesia's Natuna archipelago overlaps with Beijing's "nine-dash line."

The secretary of state called China's claim in the South China Sea "unlawful" and added that the U.S. will look to cooperate "in new ways" to protect the strategically important naval area.

His counterpart foreign minister Marsudi, sticking to Indonesia's long-standing commitment to foreign policy neutrality, did not name China specifically, but said the South China Sea "should be maintained as a peaceful and stable sea."

She also called on American businesses to "invest more in Indonesia including for projects in the outer islands of Indonesia, such as in Natuna Islands."

Earlier in the year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also called on Japan to invest more in Natuna, when he met Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Pompeo met with Widodo later in the day. The president "said that to maintain this partnership [between Indonesia and the U.S.], serious efforts, mutual understanding and efforts to realize concrete cooperation, including economic cooperation" were needed, according to Marsudi who was present at the meeting.