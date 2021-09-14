ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Indo-Pacific

White House says Quad summit to take place Sept. 24

China, pandemic and climate change on agenda for first in-person meeting

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the U.S. state of Idaho on Sept. 13. He will host the leaders of Japan, India and Australia at the White House on Sept. 24.   © AP
TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Leaders from the U.S., Japan, India and Australia -- the nations that make up the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue -- will hold their first in-person summit in Washington on Sept. 24, the White House announced Monday.

The White House hosts the summit as President Joe Biden looks to demonstrate his "priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century," the U.S. administration said.

The group's focus is on responding to China's aggressive efforts to assert its influence in the region. The Quad leaders will work on "deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation" on "promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House statement said.

The pandemic response, climate change and partnering on cyberspace and emerging technologies will be among the areas of cooperation. 

In a highly unusual move, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is scheduled to step down at the end of the month, will take part in the summit. 

The Quad leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, held their first meeting in March through an online forum.

