BALI, Indonesia -- After 1,000-plus days of video conferences, phone calls and telegrams, Chinese President Xi Jinping is back on the international stage, engaging in a flurry of meetings on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on this tropical island.

He seems to have a new diplomatic playbook -- one that is milder than the "wolf warrior" diplomacy his hard-line diplomats have been waging during his tenure so far.