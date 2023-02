JAKARTA/TOKYO -- East Timor's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak met his Indonesian counterpart President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta, on Monday and agreed to expand economic cooperation on two border islands.

The leaders discussed economic cooperation in the border areas between Nusa Tenggara Timur, the southernmost province of Indonesia, and East Timor's Oecusse.