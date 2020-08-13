ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

Kuwaiti dream of cutting foreign workers threatens Indians most

Japan's deeper ties with Five Eyes hinge on how it keeps secrets

US health chief says Taiwan talks touched on bilateral trade pact

China's economic clout chills Bangladesh-India relations

International relations

Indonesia, South Korea reopen borders for business from Monday

Deal is Jakarta's first in Asia as talks continue with China, Singapore, and Australia

Passengers have their documents checked before boarding flights at a Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta amid the coronavirus outbreak.    © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia announced Thursday it has agreed with South Korea a travel corridor arrangement for essential business trips between the two countries from Monday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday said the arrangements cover business and official trips, but not tourism, with strict health protocols to be implemented.

"This arrangement is expected to facilitate visits by the private sector and essential business [travellers] who will continue investment projects between the two countries, so that economic activities will go on," Marsudi said.

Indonesia's new arrangement with South Korea, its first with an Asian country, follows that with the United Arab Emirates that took effect late July. Similar talks are progressing with Australia, China and Singapore, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said earlier this week.

Indonesian officials had said in June that Southeast Asia's largest economy was also seeking to create a "travel bubble" with Japan, one of its top business partners.

However, Indonesia has not been included in the list of 10 Asian countries -- including Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar -- Japan was seeking to reopen business travel with.

Coronavirus cases in Indonesia have continued to rise, with new confirmed infections averaging 2,000 a day over the past week. As of Thursday, Indonesia has reported a total of 132,816 cases, with Jakarta worst affected, followed by East Java Province.

The country has the second highest number of cases in East and Southeast Asia after the Philippines. But Indonesia's death toll is more than double the Philippines' at nearly 6,000.

Separately, resort island Bali is seeking to reopen to international visitors on Sept. 11, after it welcome domestic tourists back in late July. Officials in Jakarta, however, have issued conflicting statements over whether they support Bali's plan.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close