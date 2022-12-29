ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Indonesia faces three challenges as ASEAN's next chair

Myanmar, East Timor and South China Sea issues already divide the bloc

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo speaks during a meeting of EU and ASEAN leaders in Brussels on Dec. 14. Next year he will try to score a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Myanmar.   © Getty Images
KOYA JIBIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- As Indonesia prepares to assume the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023, it is puzzling out how best to tackle three potentially divisive diplomatic challenges -- the governance situation in Myanmar, which suffered a military takeover nearly two years ago; territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea; and East Timor's application to join the bloc.

At ASEAN meetings next year, Indonesia intends to keep the primary focus on expanding blocwide economic cooperation. Jakarta also will endeavor to build consensuses on food and energy security, a plan to rebuild severed supply chains and other issues.

