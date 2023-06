TOKYO -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to Indonesia on Saturday, kicking off goodwill diplomacy after a three-year disruption caused by the pandemic.

The couple's visit to the world's fourth-most populous country will last for seven days, with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo hosting a banquet. Also on the agenda are a meeting with university students and a visit to a sewage facility, which meshes with Naruhito's lifelong focus on water issues.