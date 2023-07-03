ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Indonesia's Jokowi eyes EV lithium deals on Australia visit

Boosting trade in focus at meeting with PM Anthony Albanese

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo's tenure has seen improved diplomatic and economic ties with neighbor Australia. (Source photos  by AP, Reuters and Getty)
MITCH RYAN, Contributing writer | Australia

MELBOURNE -- Indonesian leader Joko "Jokowi" Widodo heads to Sydney on Monday for an official visit as he looks to propel Jakarta's electric-vehicle battery hub ambitions by tapping Australia's bumper lithium resources.

The three-day trip includes an annual leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the neighbors work to boost trade ties seen as underdone, despite previous Australian leaders touting the importance of Canberra's relationship with the world's fourth-most populous country.

