TOKYO/DUBAI -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi near Jakarta on Tuesday, just days after the Southeast Asian country's leader participated in the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Widodo hosted Raisi as a state guest in a ceremony at the presidential palace outside the Indonesian capital. Indonesia and Iran drew closer in trade during the summit, as the two sides signed documents concerning bilateral cooperation.