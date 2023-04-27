ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Inside IPAC, the global legislatory alliance taking on China

Cross-party group aims to expand its foothold in Asia

Luke de Pulford, right, poses for a photo with former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, left, former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China symposium in Tokyo in February.   © Reuters
ANDREW SHARP, Nikkei Asia politics and economics editor | China

TOKYO -- When Emmanuel Macron this month made comments urging Europe to protect its own interests by staying out of a potential Taiwan crisis, an international group of lawmakers swiftly accused the French president of making "efforts to appease authoritarians."

"Monsieur le president, you do not speak for Europe," the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) blasted in an April 11 statement. The group warned that history would be a "harsh judge" of Macron's all-smiles appearance in Beijing, adding, "Unfortunately the president shows little sign of having learned the lessons of the past."

