Inside IPAC, the global legislatory alliance taking on China

TOKYO -- When Emmanuel Macron this month made comments urging Europe to protect its own interests by staying out of a potential Taiwan crisis, an international group of lawmakers swiftly accused the French president of making "efforts to appease authoritarians."

"Monsieur le president, you do not speak for Europe," the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) blasted in an April 11 statement. The group warned that history would be a "harsh judge" of Macron's all-smiles appearance in Beijing, adding, "Unfortunately the president shows little sign of having learned the lessons of the past."