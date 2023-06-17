Inside India's strategic Zojila Tunnel near the tense China border

ZOJILA, India -- Workers tunneling deep into the mountains near India's contentious border with China are racing to complete a road connection that promises to become a linchpin of New Delhi's defense strategy, as both sides build up infrastructure.

The Zojila Tunnel in the Himalayas is due to connect Ganderbal in Kashmir with the town of Drass in the Kargil district of Ladakh. Billed as Asia's longest two-way road tunnel at around 13 kilometers, according to the Indian government and contractor, it promises to cut travel times across the Zojila Pass from as long as three hours to just 20 minutes. This will save fuel while ensuring all-year connectivity.