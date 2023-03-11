Iran-Saudi deal is good 1st step: ex-Egyptian foreign minister

NEW DELHI -- The China-brokered agreement between archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies is a good first step, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy told Nikkei Asia on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Trilateral Commission being held in New Delhi, the veteran diplomat, now chairman of consulting firm Lynx Strategic Business Advisors, said that engagement is crucial to achieving stability in the Middle East, even if the two sides are in disagreement.