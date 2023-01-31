ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Iran diplomatic strategy hits wall as Ukraine, Israel derail plans

Drone sales to Moscow sink European enthusiasm to revive nuclear deal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the families of the security forces killed during the Iran's protests, in Tehran on Dec. 9, 2022. (WANA handout via Reuters) 
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- The Iran nuclear deal, still considered by many as the key to avoiding a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East and preventing a nuclear arms race in the Persian Gulf, hangs in the balance.

U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to revive the 2015 deal, after former U.S. President Donald Trump decided to scrap it and impose sanctions on Iran three years later, have stalled. During Biden's two years in office, there have been multiple occasions when an agreement seemed within reach. But each time the talks were about to cross the finish line, new factors disrupted progress, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and strong opposition from Israel.

