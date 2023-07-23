ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Iran grows wary of Russia amid Moscow's support for UAE in island spat

Recent friction sparks anger, rare critical public statements from Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin take part in a signing ceremony for an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Tehran on May 17.   © Reuters
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- A spat between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the sovereignty of three islands in the Persian Gulf is causing Iranian officials to cast doubt on Tehran's alliance with Moscow.

The issue of the islands has long been included in statements by the Gulf Cooperation Council, a political and economic union of six countries on the Arabian Peninsula. But a joint statement issued by the GCC and Russia on July 11 stated: "The ministers affirmed their support for the initiative of UAE to reach a peaceful solution to the issue of the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb & Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice."

