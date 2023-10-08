Israel crisis sparks worry in Asia, from India to Thailand

TOKYO -- The surprise Hamas attack on Israel Saturday has prompted a flurry of reactions from Asian governments, diverse in tone and substance but nearly unanimous in condemning the violence, amid fears of an even more deadly escalation in the days ahead.

Militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza fired rockets and crossed into Israel's southern territory. Footage on social media showed fighters from Hamas, considered a terrorist group by the U.S. and Europe, engaging in shootouts and taking hostages, apparently including civilians. Many commentators described the attack as an unprecedented failure of Israeli intelligence.