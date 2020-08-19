ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Israel opposes F-35 sale to UAE despite diplomatic thaw

Advanced American hardware risks upset to regional power balance, Netanyahu fears

U.S.-developed F-35 fighters already form part of Israel's arsenal. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force)
MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

ISTANBUL -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Tuesday his opposition to any sale of F-35 stealth fighters from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates, wary of disrupting the regional balance of military power.

The recent American-brokered agreement by Israel and the UAE to normalize relations "did not include Israel's consent to any arms deal whatsoever between the United States and the UAE," the Israeli prime minister's office said.

From the start, Netanyahu "has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with the State of Israel," the statement said, noting that he "has repeatedly expressed this position to the American administration and it has not changed."

Israel has flown F-35s on combat missions.

The Trump administration is reportedly planning a sale of F-35s to the UAE, which may surface as an issue in formal peace treaty negotiations between Israel and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Haydar Sadig confirmed that the Arabic-speaking African country and Israel have been in contact.

Sudan looks forward to a peace agreement with Israel, Sadig told the UAE-based Sky News Arabia on Tuesday. But the ministry later denied his statements.

After Israel and the UAE announced the agreement, Bahrain and Oman communicated their support for the accord as well. Speculation has emerged that these two countries, along with Sudan, may move to establish diplomatic relations with Israel next.

