Japan Coast Guard to 'eliminate' Chinese drones

TOKYO -- The Japan Coast Guard plans to stop using and procuring Chinese-made drones in fiscal 2020 due to concerns over information security, Nikkei has learned. It will be the second case in which Chinese products are effectively barred from consideration for Japan's government procurement needs.

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies is also banned from consideration for government use.

The Japan Coast Guard is currently using a few dozen Chinese-made drones to conduct rescue and surveillance activities. The drones are reasonably priced and perform well but will be replaced by non-Chinese models.

The coast guard is tasked with search and rescue operations at sea, monitoring suspicious vessels such as North Korean fishing boats and safeguarding the waters around the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture. China also claims these islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

The maritime agency plans to include costs for replacing its Chinese drones with in its budget for fiscal 2020, which starts April 1.

The U.S. Defense Department has banned the purchase and use of Chinese-made drones. China's DJI, the world's biggest drone maker, is the chief target.

"We know that a lot of the information is sent back to China from those [drones]," Ellen Lord, undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said in August. They are "not something that we can use."

But the U.S. appears to have continued to buy Chinese-made drones in cases of "urgent need." The U.S. Air Force and Navy have also purchased Chinese-made drones even after they were banned.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security in May warned U.S. companies of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones. The notice, titled "Chinese Manufactured Unmanned Aircraft Systems," warned that U.S. officials have "strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access."

DJI responded to reports of the latest alert. "At DJI, safety is at the core of everything we do," the company said in a memo. "And the security of our technology has been independently verified by the U.S. government and leading U.S. businesses."