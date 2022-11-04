ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Japan, Germany agree to negotiate defense cross-servicing pact

Countries bolster security ties at 2-plus-2 as Berlin focuses on allies with shared values

German naval frigates drill in the Baltic Sea in 2019.    © Reuters
HIDEKAZU IMAI and SHOGO AKAGAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

MUNSTER, Germany/LONDON -- Foreign and defense chiefs from Japan and Germany agreed Thursday to start negotiating a deal that would allow the countries' armed forces to mutually provide fuel and ammunition.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock met in Munster Thursday, with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and German defense chief Christine Lambrecht joining them online for the countries' second "two-plus-two" talks. Their first was held online in April 2021.

