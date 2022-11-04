Japan, Germany agree to negotiate defense cross-servicing pact

MUNSTER, Germany/LONDON -- Foreign and defense chiefs from Japan and Germany agreed Thursday to start negotiating a deal that would allow the countries' armed forces to mutually provide fuel and ammunition.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock met in Munster Thursday, with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and German defense chief Christine Lambrecht joining them online for the countries' second "two-plus-two" talks. Their first was held online in April 2021.